Holiday Toy Train display returns to Covington museum

The Holiday Toy Trains and LEGO displays are now open at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou...
The Holiday Toy Trains and LEGO displays are now open at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park.(WXIX)
By Alison Montoya
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - All aboard! The Holiday Toy Trains are back at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park.

John Lange, a BCM Volunteer, of 16 years says the trains weren’t on display last year because of the pandemic, so it’s nice to get them out for everyone to enjoy this year.

“So this is a grand opening for all of us,” Lange smiled.

Lange said it took volunteers six weeks to put up more than 250 feet of track, along with tens of thousands of figurines, landscape, buildings eight trains that make up the holiday display with a big dose of added nostalgia for many.

“Most of the trains, or locomotives we run, were built in the 40s and 50s. These are the trains I grew up with,” said Lange.

Another exhibit that will be a guaranteed hit for every age is the LEGO displays, from a LEGO Santa and Rudolph to a LEGO Frozen castle and train to much more found around the entire museum.

The Holiday Toy Train display is back at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington.
The Holiday Toy Train display is back at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington.(WXIX)

BCM Curator of Collections Jason French said the displays were put together by the Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana LEGO User’s Group.  French said although you can’t touch the LEGO displays, there’s a room dedicated for kids to build whatever they want.

“This room we’re in right now is actually going to be for kids to build and play with what they want so this is a free build room, there’s [LEGO] Duplo for younger kids and regular lego for others,” said French.

The Holiday Toy Trains and LEGO displays are now open at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park until Jan. 9, 2022, and you can plan your visit on the museum’s website.

