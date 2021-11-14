Contests
How to make the Brown Dog Café Waldorf Salad

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The beautiful and colorful fall festive salad from the Brown Dog Café is the perfect healthy choice this holiday season.

The Waldorf salad is super easy and does not take much time to make.

Ingredients:

  • *12 oz Cider Vinaigrette
  • 3 Hearts of Romaine lettuce diced
  • ½ cup Raisins
  • ½ cup Celery crosscut
  • *½ cup candied walnuts
  • 1 cup Ohio Honeycrisp apples diced
  • *Cider vinaigrette
  • 16 oz apple cider
  • 2/3 cup walnut oil
  • 6 walnut halves
  • 1 tsp minced shallot
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • *Candied walnuts
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 cup walnuts
  • ¼ teaspoon each – cinnamon, ginger & nutmeg
  • ¼ cup sugar

Directions:

  • Combine the cider vinaigrette, Romaine lettuce, raisins, celery, candied walnuts, and apples and toss with enough dressing to your taste
  • To make the dressing: Reduce 16 ounce of apple cider by half on medium high heat in a saucepan. Place all ingredients except walnut oil in blender. Blend until smooth, add oil slowly with blender running. Refrigerate.
  • Candied walnut directions: Beat egg white until frothy. Add sugar and spice, beat until dissolved. Toss walnut in mixture. Use slotted spoon to transfer walnuts onto parchment papered baking sheet. Bake at 325 degrees, tossing occasionally for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool at room temperature, store in covered container. Do not refrigerate.

