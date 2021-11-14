Humane Association of Warren County adds animal clinic to facility

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The Humane Association of Warren County fought long and hard to add a new clinic to their Lebanon facility.

Saturday was the grand opening of the Karen Nixon Heaberlin Spay and Neuter Clinic located on 840-B John Marshall Highway

“We used to have a voucher program where we worked with area vets to provide low-cost spay and neuter to the community, but with COVID, everybody got backed up, supplies were hard to find, and unfortunately, that put an end to the voucher program,” Program Director Joanne Hurley said.

They were eventually able to open their new clinic focusing on spaying and neutering. Officials say that they will provide low-cost spay and neuter surgery.

They add that this will help control the animal population in the area.

“We’re really looking to try to better the lives of animals that are already in homes by being able to get them spayed and neutered, so they live longer, live healthier lives. While at the same time, easing burdens on the people so they can just strengthen their human-animal bond,” Veterinarian Michael Crago said.

Hurley says that they will perform about 20 to 30 surgeries a week.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday. The office is open only from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those looking to make an appointment can do so on their website.

