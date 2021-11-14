Shooting in West End sends two to hospital
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting in West End that sent two men to the hospital Saturday evening.
According to Captain Adam Hennie, officers responded to a shooting incident at Findlay and Linn Streets around 7:10 p.m.
When police arrived, they say they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to UC Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, Hennie said.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
The identities of the men are currently unknown.
