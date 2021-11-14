Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: Light snow to fall in the morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Early morning light snow is possible in parts of the Tri-State with minor accumulations on grass and vegetation.

Roads will be slick as snow falls Sunday morning.

As temperatures warm above freezing, snow will change over to all rain by about 10 a.m.

Sunday

4AM to 11AM : accumulating snow (Trace - 0.5”)

After 11AM : snow changes to rain

Slick roads are expected tomorrow as the snow falls

Gusty winds as high as 25 mph

Any accumulation will be on the grass or elevated surfaces such as cars and won’t stick around long pic.twitter.com/1x5NYazM7o — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) November 13, 2021

Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-40s. It will be cloudy and windy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

More flurries are possible on Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Road temperatures remain too warm for any accumulations that would disrupt traffic. Clouds gradually clear into Monday morning.

Get set for a return to mostly sunny sky conditions on Monday but it will remain cold. Highs in the 40s.

