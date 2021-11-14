Contests
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: Light snow to fall in the morning

Sunday is a first alert weather day.
Sunday is a first alert weather day.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Early morning light snow is possible in parts of the Tri-State with minor accumulations on grass and vegetation.

Roads will be slick as snow falls Sunday morning.

As temperatures warm above freezing, snow will change over to all rain by about 10 a.m.

Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-40s. It will be cloudy and windy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

More flurries are possible on Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Road temperatures remain too warm for any accumulations that would disrupt traffic. Clouds gradually clear into Monday morning.

Get set for a return to mostly sunny sky conditions on Monday but it will remain cold. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

