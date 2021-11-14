Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Sunday : Rain and Snow Mix

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Early morning light snow is possible in parts of the Tri-State with minor accumulations on grass and vegetation. As temperatures warm above freezing, snow will change over to all rain by about 11 a.m. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 40s. It will be cloudy and windy with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

A potent cold front will pass through the region Sunday afternoon. As a result, gusty winds are expected. Gusts as high as 45 miles per hour out of the West.

A few flurries are possible Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Road temperatures remain too warm for any accumulations that would disrupt traffic. Clouds gradually clear into Monday morning.

Get set for a return to mostly sunny sky conditions on Monday but it will remain cold. Highs in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near Kroger in Colerain Township.
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed in Colerain Township
Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Sunday is a first alert weather day.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: Light snow to fall in the morning
Bryan Walters
Fairfield City Schools mourning unexpected death of teacher
The Amber Alert has been canceled.
5-year-old Ohio girl safe, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Sunday is a first alert weather day.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: Light snow to fall in the morning
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
Light snow and rain on Sunday
First Snow (very light) on Sunday