Sunday : Rain and Snow Mix

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Early morning light snow is possible in parts of the Tri-State with minor accumulations on grass and vegetation. As temperatures warm above freezing, snow will change over to all rain by about 11 a.m. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 40s. It will be cloudy and windy with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

A potent cold front will pass through the region Sunday afternoon. As a result, gusty winds are expected. Gusts as high as 45 miles per hour out of the West.

A few flurries are possible Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Road temperatures remain too warm for any accumulations that would disrupt traffic. Clouds gradually clear into Monday morning.

Get set for a return to mostly sunny sky conditions on Monday but it will remain cold. Highs in the 40s.

