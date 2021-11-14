Winds decrease overnight, lows in the 30s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few flurries are possible overnight, but not likely as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Road temperatures remain warm for accumulations that would disrupt traffic. Clouds gradually clear into Monday morning. Get set for a return to mostly sunny sky conditions on Monday but it will remain cold. Highs in the 40s.

A slight warm up comes on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. Next chance for rain arrives very early on Thursday morning.

