Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

10-count indictment for Fairfield bar shooting suspect

Miguel Wesley Galliher was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting that happened at a...
Miguel Wesley Galliher was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting that happened at a Fairfield bar.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Fairfield bar faces a 10-count indictment and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Court records filed Monday show that a Butler County grand jury indicted Miguel Wesley Galliher on one count of murder, six counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Galliher is accused of gunning down 44-year-old Robert C. Strong of Hamilton at Lug Nutz Bar on Donald Drive in the early morning hours of Nov. 7.

Fairfield police say they were dispatched there about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They found two shooting victims, including Strong.

He was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learned a third victim was taken to a hospital by an unknown party.

The other two shooting victims have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Gallher is held without bond at the Butler County Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment at 1 p.m. Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to black colleague’s promotion
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect at large after alleged road rage incident led to shooting
Cincinnati Police responded to a scene in Columbia-Tusculum where a man was said to be armed.
SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

Latest News

It's Ohio Winter Safety Awareness Week.
Bundle up! It’s Winter Safety Awareness Week
Amber Clare, center, and Noah Clare, right, may be in northern Michigan with Jacob Clare, left.
Police: Children kidnapped out of state may be in northern Michigan
Cincinnati Police Officer Clifford George
Street renamed after Cincinnati police officer, K-9 killed in line of duty in 1987
Three people are recovering at two hospitals after a wrong-way crash in Forest Park overnight,...
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash into other vehicle