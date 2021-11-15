10-count indictment for Fairfield bar shooting suspect

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Fairfield bar faces a 10-count indictment and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Court records filed Monday show that a Butler County grand jury indicted Miguel Wesley Galliher on one count of murder, six counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Galliher is accused of gunning down 44-year-old Robert C. Strong of Hamilton at Lug Nutz Bar on Donald Drive in the early morning hours of Nov. 7.

Fairfield police say they were dispatched there about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They found two shooting victims, including Strong.

He was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learned a third victim was taken to a hospital by an unknown party.

The other two shooting victims have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Gallher is held without bond at the Butler County Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment at 1 p.m. Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

