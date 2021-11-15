Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Alex Jones found liable for damages in Sandy Hook lawsuits

Alex Jones was found liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting...
Alex Jones was found liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies’ “failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The default means the judge found in favor of the parents and will hold a hearing on how much damages he should pay.

Lawyers for the parents claimed Jones and his companies, including Infowars and Free Speech Systems, violated court rules by failing to turn over documents to them, including internal company documents showing how, and if, Jones and Infowars profited from talking about the school shooting and other mass shootings.

“Their pattern of defying and ignoring court orders to produce responsive information is well established,” lawyers for the family wrote in a court brief in July.

Jones’ lawyers have denied violating court rules on document disclosure and have asked that Bellis be removed from the case, alleging she has not been impartial.

A Texas judge recently issued similar rulings against Jones in three defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families in that state, finding Jones liable for damages after defaulting him and his companies for not turning over documents. Hearings on damages also were ordered.

The 2012 school shooting in Newtown killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Jones has since said that he does not believe the massacre was a hoax.

Families of some of the school shooting victims sued Jones, Infowars and others in courts in Texas and Connecticut over the hoax conspiracy, saying they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to black colleague’s promotion
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
Cincinnati Police responded to a scene in Columbia-Tusculum where a man was said to be armed.
SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

Latest News

Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say
Rev. Jesse Jackson, third from left, arrived Monday at the courthouse in Glynn County, Ga., for...
Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Ahmaud Arbery’s parents in court
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Kathryn Ayres returned home to Whiteville, North Carolina after 65 days in the hospital...
Pregnant woman put on life support soon after emergency C-section due to COVID-19 complications