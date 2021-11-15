Bundle up! It’s Winter Safety Awareness Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is Ohio Winter Safety Awareness Week and the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness is using this time to emphasize ways people can prepare their home and vehicle for the winter season.

The committee’s outline during Winter Safety Awareness Week is designed to remind people to check road conditions before traveling.

In addition, Ohio Winter Safety Awareness Week is set up to provide recommendations on what to do during a storm.

Here’s a look at some notable tips highlighted by the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

Health and Safety when shoveling snow: wear sturdy shoes or boots with rugged soles

Protect your home keeping a disaster supplies kit with a flashlight or battery-operated lanterns

Outside the home: remove dead tree branches

Winterize your car: install winter wipers, keep washer fluid full

Several other tips are featured on the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness website including winter weather terms and preparedness for schools.

