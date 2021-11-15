Bundle up! It’s Winter Safety Awareness Week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is Ohio Winter Safety Awareness Week and the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness is using this time to emphasize ways people can prepare their home and vehicle for the winter season.
The committee’s outline during Winter Safety Awareness Week is designed to remind people to check road conditions before traveling.
In addition, Ohio Winter Safety Awareness Week is set up to provide recommendations on what to do during a storm.
Here’s a look at some notable tips highlighted by the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:
- Health and Safety when shoveling snow: wear sturdy shoes or boots with rugged soles
- Protect your home keeping a disaster supplies kit with a flashlight or battery-operated lanterns
- Outside the home: remove dead tree branches
- Winterize your car: install winter wipers, keep washer fluid full
Several other tips are featured on the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness website including winter weather terms and preparedness for schools.
