Butler County residents could hear planned explosions Tuesday

The explosions could be heard on Tuesday.
The explosions could be heard on Tuesday.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Residents in Butler County can expect to hear explosions on Tuesday as part of training.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said bomb squads and federal assets will be conducting explosives training and disposals at the Woodsdale Road Bomb Range.

The training in the Trenton, St. Clair and Madisown Township area will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jones said controlled explosives may be heard during those times.

