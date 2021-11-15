Findlay Market brings Shillito’s Elves back to life this holiday season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati tradition is coming back to life at Findlay Market for the first time this holiday season.

Shillito’s elves will be displayed for shoppers and visitors to view in the old Leader Furniture building.

The annual tradition dates to the 1950s, when they made their first appearance at the department store.

Cincinnati artist Mark Trierweiler helped put together the Mail Sorter, Little Woodshop, Pete the Painter, Lazzie Bear and Gift Wrap, Elves at Home, and Bedtime Elves scenes.

Trierweiler worked on the display in the 2000s when they were at the Westin Hotel. He then brought them to life at Carew Tower in 2014, and they have been hibernating since then.

Shoppers can view them starting on Black Friday at 11 a.m. They will be on display Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The display will run through the end of the year.

The elves will be animated on the weekends.

In addition to the elves, officials say that Findlay Market will be transformed to Elves on Elder, a holiday experience for families.

