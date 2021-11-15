COVID-19 vaccination deadline for UC students, faculty & staff; What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is the final day for University of Cincinnati students, faculty and staff to receive the 2-dose COVID-19 vaccinate.

Students who are not fully vaccinated or have not been granted an exemption before returning for spring semester will be unenrolled from in-person classes and directed to take their coursework fully online.

The requirement, along with exemptions, FAQ and vaccine clinic info can be found here.

UC officials said, in part:

In response to full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the University of Cincinnati will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The university is taking this step to promote the health and safety of our university community. Research shows vaccines are the most effective form of protection against COVID-19.

The deadline for all UC students, faculty and staff to have at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is October 15, 2021. Those receiving a two-dose sequence must have received the second dose by November 15, 2021. All World Health Organization endorsed vaccines, including those in the U.S. made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will fulfill the vaccine requirement. Booster shots may also be required in the future.

To schedule an appointment, patients must call 513-556-2564 and select option two.

COVID-19 vaccination is available to members of the campus community through many medical providers and pharmacies, including UC Health and Hamilton County Health Collaborative.

Faculty, staff, and students who received an approved exemption are required to participate in weekly COVID-19 screen testing beginning Monday.

If your screening test is conducted on a UC campus, your results will be automatically sent to the COVID Check Team.

Testing on campus will be provided free of charge. Those who choose to complete the testing off-campus, must take a PCR test.

Patients will be responsible for covering costs of the test and reporting results to the COVID Check Team via the COVID Check app.

