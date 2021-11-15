Contests
CPS board to consider student vaccine policy

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools could become the first school district in Ohio to impose a vaccination mandate upon its students.

CPS instituted an employee vaccine policy the second week of October. It requires either proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

The student vaccination policy is expected to mirror the employee policy.

Board of Education member Mike Moroski last month put compliance with the employee policy at “99.99 percent” and said that 89 percent of employees were vaccinated at that time.

“I think it is prudent,” Moroski said during a meeting of the board’s policy and equity committee. “I think it is following the best science, the best medicine. What we know has been proven to keep COVID transmission down.”

Board member Eve Bolton shaded to the other side of the debate.

“I’m not opposed to vaccinations,” she said, “but at this time, I don’t see that the benefit outweighs the cost of perhaps losing children, inconveniencing families and taking power that I think we have to use very sparingly.”

The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older. The vaccine is also authorized on an emergency basis for those 5 and older.

Clinical researchers at Children’s conducted some of the pediatric clinical trials on which Pfizer based its submission to the CDC.

Children’s Chief of Staff, Patty Manning, MD, has said those trials proved the vaccine is safe and effective in children.

‘Heavy’ demand for vaccine among kids 5-11 at Cincinnati Children’s

