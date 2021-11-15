Hanover Township venue announces reopening after fire

HANOVER TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A wedding venue in Butler County announced a plan to reopen after a fire in October.

According to a Saturday afternoon post by Hanover Reserve Wedding & Events, there are plans in progress for the venue that had just opened in May.

Part of the post reads: “...we are just so happy to tell you all we will be reopening again soon and we couldn’t be more excited to get back to doing what we love: providing a special place for the most special of your days.”

There is no official reopening date as of yet, but the venue staff hopes to begin having weddings again by the summer of 2022.

Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire on Oct. 17 around 5:30 p.m.

The fire burned through the wood and went up through the chimney to the roof, according to Hanover Township Fire Chief Phil Clark.

No one was injured in the fire, but brides-and-grooms-to-be had to reschedule their ceremonies.

