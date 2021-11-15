Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa begins in Kenton County

Santa's mailboxes can be found at all three Kenton County Library locations, the Parks and...
Santa's mailboxes can be found at all three Kenton County Library locations, the Parks and Recreation Office, Kenton County Government Center, and the Kenton County Animal Shelter.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County Parks and Recreation is kicking off its holiday tradition program of Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa.

They have done the program for more than 20 years now and usually collect around 1,400 letters.

“We want to just bring joy to the kids in our community,” says Rhonda Ritzi with Kenton County Parks and Recreation. “What a fantastic opportunity during the winter to write a letter to Santa and then give back to our community as well.”

The community give-back Ritzi mentions is the donation of canned goods or personal hygiene items for the food pantry, Be Concerned.

When writing the letters to Santa, kids ask for toys and gadgets, but sometimes they ask for non-tangible things too.

“Sometimes folks just want peace on Earth, they want a nice time with their family, those kinds of things as well,” says Ritzi.

Santa’s helpers went around Kenton County Monday to set up Santa’s mailboxes.

The mailboxes can be found at all three Kenton County Library locations, the Parks and Recreation Office, Kenton County Government Center, and the Kenton County Animal Shelter.

“For me, it’s just a neat thing to see,” says Ritzi. “I do actually get to see some of the kids putting their letters in the mailbox, writing that letter, and I come in, collect some of those letters, and actually see the kids doing it. They’re so excited. Or maybe they haven’t done it yet, I remind them.”

Kids have until Dec. 13 to get their letters to Santa dropped off at one of the mailboxes.

In addition to a letter from Santa, kids will get special stickers and a coupon for a Happy Meal from Archway McDonald’s. Letters can also be submitted electronically.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to Black colleague’s promotion
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
Cincinnati Police responded to a scene in Columbia-Tusculum where a man was said to be armed.
SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

Latest News

Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash
The explosions could be heard on Tuesday.
Butler County residents could hear planned explosions Tuesday
The ODNR officer was investigating a report of illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia...
Man convicted on charges following 2020 shooting of ODNR officer, court says
Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris...
Vice President Harris to visit Ohio to promote infrastructure bill