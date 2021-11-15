Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa begins in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County Parks and Recreation is kicking off its holiday tradition program of Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa.

They have done the program for more than 20 years now and usually collect around 1,400 letters.

“We want to just bring joy to the kids in our community,” says Rhonda Ritzi with Kenton County Parks and Recreation. “What a fantastic opportunity during the winter to write a letter to Santa and then give back to our community as well.”

The community give-back Ritzi mentions is the donation of canned goods or personal hygiene items for the food pantry, Be Concerned.

When writing the letters to Santa, kids ask for toys and gadgets, but sometimes they ask for non-tangible things too.

“Sometimes folks just want peace on Earth, they want a nice time with their family, those kinds of things as well,” says Ritzi.

Santa’s helpers went around Kenton County Monday to set up Santa’s mailboxes.

The mailboxes can be found at all three Kenton County Library locations, the Parks and Recreation Office, Kenton County Government Center, and the Kenton County Animal Shelter.

“For me, it’s just a neat thing to see,” says Ritzi. “I do actually get to see some of the kids putting their letters in the mailbox, writing that letter, and I come in, collect some of those letters, and actually see the kids doing it. They’re so excited. Or maybe they haven’t done it yet, I remind them.”

Kids have until Dec. 13 to get their letters to Santa dropped off at one of the mailboxes.

In addition to a letter from Santa, kids will get special stickers and a coupon for a Happy Meal from Archway McDonald’s. Letters can also be submitted electronically.

