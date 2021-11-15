Contests
Man convicted on charges following 2020 shooting of ODNR officer, court says

The ODNR officer was investigating a report of illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia...
The ODNR officer was investigating a report of illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia Road in Martinsville last December when he was shot.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been convicted on charges in connection with a 2020 shooting of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.

Brian Liming, 44, of Jamestown, Ohio, was convicted by a jury Monday of assault, tampering with evidence, and hunting without a license, according to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office.

Liming had previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession by a prohibited person, court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio show.

Because of the prior conviction, Liming was not legally allowed to possess the loaded 20-gauge shotgun he had on Dec. 20, 2020, when ODNR Officer Kevin Behr was shot.

The ODNR officer was shot last December while investigating a report of illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia Road in Martinsville.

Officer Behr spent several months recovering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was released in March and received a police escort back to his home.

Sentencing for the federal charges has yet to happen.

He will be back in court on Dec. 15 to be sentenced for the charges he was convicted of Monday, the clerk of courts office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

