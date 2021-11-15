Mason student faces criminal charges after reports of violent threat

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A student is facing criminal charges after threats of violence were reported Friday at Mason Middle School.

Public Information Officer Tracy Carson sent a letter to families Friday night saying that a Mason Middle School student was threatening to shoot a classmate and mark others as “safe” with tape.

The reports were also received by Mason police who began an investigation, Carson wrote.

The student now faces criminal charges and, according to Carson, there is no threat to school safety.

“Often, students are not thinking through the impact their words have - whether “joking” or not,” Carson said in the letter. “Comments and threats have serious ramifications for our school and for those who make them.”

Carson also wrote that information from the incident had been shared on social media and encouraged families to talk with students about safety.

“Please talk with your child about the safest and most productive ways to respond to scary things like this - which is to talk to you, report to our tip line or directly to school staff or local law enforcement,” Carson wrote. “By spreading the message on Snapchat, many well-meaning students have perpetuated a threat rather than diminishing it.”

No further information was released.

Anyone with information or safety concerns can contact the administration by calling 513-972-4910, emailing https://1059.alert1.us or using Mason’s SafeSchools tip system.

