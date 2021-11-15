Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Mason student faces criminal charges after reports of violent threat

Mason Middle School student faces criminal charges after reports of violent threats.
Mason Middle School student faces criminal charges after reports of violent threats.(Lauren Minor (custom credit) | FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A student is facing criminal charges after threats of violence were reported Friday at Mason Middle School.

Public Information Officer Tracy Carson sent a letter to families Friday night saying that a Mason Middle School student was threatening to shoot a classmate and mark others as “safe” with tape.

The reports were also received by Mason police who began an investigation, Carson wrote.

The student now faces criminal charges and, according to Carson, there is no threat to school safety.

“Often, students are not thinking through the impact their words have - whether “joking” or not,” Carson said in the letter. “Comments and threats have serious ramifications for our school and for those who make them.”

Carson also wrote that information from the incident had been shared on social media and encouraged families to talk with students about safety.

“Please talk with your child about the safest and most productive ways to respond to scary things like this - which is to talk to you, report to our tip line or directly to school staff or local law enforcement,” Carson wrote. “By spreading the message on Snapchat, many well-meaning students have perpetuated a threat rather than diminishing it.”

No further information was released.

Anyone with information or safety concerns can contact the administration by calling 513-972-4910, emailing https://1059.alert1.us or using Mason’s SafeSchools tip system.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near Kroger in Colerain Township.
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed in Colerain Township
Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Bryan Walters
Fairfield City Schools mourning unexpected death of teacher
An officer and the driver of another car were taken to a hospital after a crash occurred in...
Officer, driver taken to hospital after crash in Springfield Township

Latest News

Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover Township venue announces reopening after fire
The Humane Association pf Warren County opened a new clinic in Lebanon Saturday.
Humane Association of Warren County adds animal clinic to facility
Hamilton County deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Miami Township Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
The Holiday Toy Trains and LEGO displays are now open at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou...
Holiday Toy Train display returns to Covington museum