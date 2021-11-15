New, modern animal shelter planned in Northern Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A capital campaign to get Boone County a new animal shelter has already secured more than $5 million for the effort.

Officials announced the public capital campaign as well as two separate million-dollar grants on Monday.

The campaign has a goal of $6 million pledged or raised.

It will support the construction of a modern animal shelter on Conrad Lane in Burlington to serve Boone County and support the entire Northern Kentucky region, a spokesperson says.

The county is pursuing a public-private partnership on the project after expert consultants identified a series of upgrades required at the current shelter to meet statutory requirements.

“We have a unique opportunity to meet our responsibilities, provide exemplary service to Boone County citizens and the animals in our care and better serve the taxpayers by utilizing a public-private partnership for the Animal Shelter,” said Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore. “This model maximizes county service at a tremendous value for the taxpayer and is an example of how our conservative values result in good government in Boone County.”

The existing shelter is a ‘60′s-era building that experienced numerous small remodels as well as an addition in the ‘90′s.

The report from Animal Arts reads in part:

“While the staff members and volunteers are working hard, the building itself works against them. It is difficult to clean, has poor traffic flow, is not friendly to visit, and is stressful for the animals. The building does not meet the requirements of modern building, handicapped accessibility, and energy codes.”

The report concludes by recommending a building replacement “with a structure that suits the current operations of Boone County Animal Care and Control.”

Said Boone County Animal Care and Control Director Colleen Bray, “The need for a new animal shelter is overwhelmingly clear based on the review from our experts, national experts and the casual observer. We have outgrown our current facility in terms of size and it was constructed in the 1960′s at a time when modern ventilation and sanitation systems for animals were not available. The newly designed shelter will provide appropriate care and be sustainable for decades to come.”

Monday’s million-dollar donations come from Ron and Sherrie Lou Noel and the Joanie Bernard Foundation in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati firm SMP Design will design the new facility.

The community can find information, read the case for support and follow the animal shelter progress here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.