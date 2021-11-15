Contests
Newport school remembers student killed in car accident

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrea Medina
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Family and friends came together Sunday to remember a young Newport student who was killed in a car accident earlier this month.

Newport High School students led a balloon launch in honor of 15-year-old Autumn Ward who passed away in a car accident in Walton, Ky.

The launch was organized by her classmate, Jacqueline Lawson, and took place on Autumn’s 16th birthday.

“She really deserved it...” said Lawson. “She was very sweet, very kind, smart, caring and I’m going to miss her.”

Fifty helium-filled balloons were donated by the Kroger store in Bellevue, Ky.

Students wrote messages in remembrance of Autumn and attached them to the balloons.

Autumn’s mother, Wendy, says she is thankful for the community’s kindness and help during this difficult time.

“She just loved meeting new people and making friends,” Wendy said. “She left an imprint on anybody she met.”

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the car that Wendy was driving was rear-ended while stopped at an exit ramp.

Both Autumn and her uncle were in the car and were killed by the impact.

Wendy told FOX19 NOW that after the balloon launch, the family visited Autumn’s gravesite to leave her flowers. She says it will be a tradition they will continue for years to come.

