Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,927 new COVID-19 cases, additional 137 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 25,643 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,608,415 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 3,927 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 315,572 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 82,448 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 10,394 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

