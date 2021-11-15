Ohio State University Marching Band stuns with ‘Top Gun’ halftime performance (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, the Ohio State University Marching Band lived up to its nickname of “The Best Damn Band in the Land.”

The marching band continued to perform some of the most well-choreographed performances on Saturday with a halftime show inspired by the film “Top Gun.”

Songs included a rendition of “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins.

The university’s marching band shared a video of the performance on YouTube, which has since been viewed over 36,000 times.

The Ohio State University Buckeyes topped Purdue 59-31 in Saturday’s NCAA football game.

