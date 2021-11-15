Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Ohio State University Marching Band stuns with ‘Top Gun’ halftime performance (video)

"Top Gun" performance from the "TBDBITL"
"Top Gun" performance from the "TBDBITL"(Source: Ohio State University Marching Band Youtube)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, the Ohio State University Marching Band lived up to its nickname of “The Best Damn Band in the Land.”

The marching band continued to perform some of the most well-choreographed performances on Saturday with a halftime show inspired by the film “Top Gun.”

Songs included a rendition of “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins.

The university’s marching band shared a video of the performance on YouTube, which has since been viewed over 36,000 times.

The Ohio State University Buckeyes topped Purdue 59-31 in Saturday’s NCAA football game.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to black colleague’s promotion
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
Cincinnati Police responded to a scene in Columbia-Tusculum where a man was said to be armed.
SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

Latest News

UC's Tre Tucker pushes through South Florida's defense to score a touchdown during the UC...
College Football Playoff No. 5 Cincinnati defeats South Florida Bulls, 45-28
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Bearcats rise in second College Football Playoff Rankings
UC jumps to no. 5 in playoff rankings
UC jumps to no. 5 in playoff rankings
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
Cincinnati Bearcats football holds serve at 9-0 with Homecoming win over Tulsa