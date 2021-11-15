Contests
Police: Children kidnapped out of state may be in northern Michigan

Michigan State Police are joining the search for 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare
Amber Clare, center, and Noah Clare, right, may be in northern Michigan with Jacob Clare, left.
Amber Clare, center, and Noah Clare, right, may be in northern Michigan with Jacob Clare, left.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe two children who were kidnapped from Tennessee and Kentucky may be in northern Michigan.

Police say 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare either may be in Michigan now or on their way to the Harbor Springs area in Emmett County. They likely are with 32-year-old Jacob Clare, who is related to the children but does not have legal custody of them.

Police believe kidnapping victims 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare may be in...
Police believe kidnapping victims 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare may be in northern Michigan riding in this car.(source: Michigan State Police)

They likely are riding in a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee license plates and several stickers on the back.

Michigan State Police did not specify what indicates they may be in Michigan or why they are traveling to that area. No special alerts had been issued for the children in Michigan by Monday morning.

Amber Clare was kidnapped in Kentucky while Noah Clare was kidnapped in Tennessee. Authorities in Tennessee have issued an endangered child alert for Noah and his mother is pleading for his safe return.

Anyone who sees the children should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police dispatch in Gaylord at 989-732-5141.

