Purple People Bridge reopening Friday

The Purple People Bridge is scheduled to reopen this week.
The Purple People Bridge is scheduled to reopen this week.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Purple People Bridge is scheduled to reopen Friday, Nov. 19.

The bridge has been closed since May 11 after stones fell off a pier and into the Ohio River.

Donors gave more than $350,000 to fund a repair project for the pedestrian bridge connecting Cincinnati to Newport.

The long-term repairs will be finished by the spring of 2022.

Following the ribbon-cutting scheduled for 5 p.m., at approximately 6 p.m., the switch will be flipped as the bridge and Wish Tree are once again lit for the annual Winter Nights River Lights holiday light display.

This year the, annual holiday light display will also feature Yarn Art installations on the Ohio and Kentucky approaches leading up to the Purple People Bridge.

The public is invited and welcome to attend the lighting ceremony.

