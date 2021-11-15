Reds’ India named NL Rookie of the Year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds’ second baseman Jonathan India is the winner of the 2021 Jackie Robinson Award given to NL’s Rookie of the Year.
The 24-year-old completed his lone personal goal for the year by winning the award.
He made his major league debut on Opening Day, April 1.
India finished the 2021 season batting .269 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI.
Earlier this off-season, India won Baseball America’s 2021 MLB Rookie of the Year.
The last Red to win Rookie of the Year was Scott Williamson in 1999. The last Reds’ second baseman to win Rookie of the Year, Pete Rose in 1963.
India’s 2021 teammate, outfielder Nick Castellanos, won his first career Silver Slugger Award last week.
