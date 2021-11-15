Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Reds’ India named NL Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds’ second baseman Jonathan India is the winner of the 2021 Jackie Robinson Award given to NL’s Rookie of the Year.

The 24-year-old completed his lone personal goal for the year by winning the award.

He made his major league debut on Opening Day, April 1.

India finished the 2021 season batting .269 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI.

Earlier this off-season, India won Baseball America’s 2021 MLB Rookie of the Year.

The last Red to win Rookie of the Year was Scott Williamson in 1999. The last Reds’ second baseman to win Rookie of the Year, Pete Rose in 1963.

India’s 2021 teammate, outfielder Nick Castellanos, won his first career Silver Slugger Award last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to Black colleague’s promotion
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
Cincinnati Police responded to a scene in Columbia-Tusculum where a man was said to be armed.
SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

Latest News

"Top Gun" performance from the "TBDBITL"
Ohio State University Marching Band stuns with ‘Top Gun’ halftime performance (video)
UC's Tre Tucker pushes through South Florida's defense to score a touchdown during the UC...
College Football Playoff No. 5 Cincinnati defeats South Florida Bulls, 45-28
Lakota West
The Final Quarter 11-12-21
TQL Stadium hosts the World Cup Qualifying match between the United States Men’s National Team...
Cincinnati’s ‘dress rehearsal’ for hopeful World Cup selection