Reds’ India named NL Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds’ second baseman Jonathan India is the winner of the 2021 Jackie Robinson Award given to NL’s Rookie of the Year.

The 24-year-old completed his lone personal goal for the year by winning the award.

He made his major league debut on Opening Day, April 1.

India finished the 2021 season batting .269 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI.

Jonathan India on winning National League Rookie of the Year: "I was excited more than anything. Had butterflies in my stomach. It's an amazing feeling. For me, this is a huge accomplishment to make this come true." #Reds — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 15, 2021

Earlier this off-season, India won Baseball America’s 2021 MLB Rookie of the Year.

The last Red to win Rookie of the Year was Scott Williamson in 1999. The last Reds’ second baseman to win Rookie of the Year, Pete Rose in 1963.

India’s 2021 teammate, outfielder Nick Castellanos, won his first career Silver Slugger Award last week.

Teammates of the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year send their praise. 👏👏👏



Congrats, @JonathanIndia! pic.twitter.com/HSsLijnB8G — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 15, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.