Serious crash closes Baltimore Avenue
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a serious crash in Westwood Monday morning.
Baltimore Avenue is closed at Yoast Avenue, and Westwood Northern Boulevard is blocked at Sutter Avenue until further notice.
A vehicle struck a utility pole about 4 a.m. and crashed into woods, according to Cincinnati police.
FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.