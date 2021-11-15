Contests
Serious crash closes Baltimore Avenue

Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a serious crash in Westwood Monday morning
Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a serious crash in Westwood Monday morning(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a serious crash in Westwood Monday morning.

Baltimore Avenue is closed at Yoast Avenue, and Westwood Northern Boulevard is blocked at Sutter Avenue until further notice.

A vehicle struck a utility pole about 4 a.m. and crashed into woods, according to Cincinnati police.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

