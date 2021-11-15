Serious crash closes Baltimore Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a serious crash in Westwood Monday morning.

Baltimore Avenue is closed at Yoast Avenue, and Westwood Northern Boulevard is blocked at Sutter Avenue until further notice.

A vehicle struck a utility pole about 4 a.m. and crashed into woods, according to Cincinnati police.

