Street renamed after Cincinnati police officer, K-9 killed in line of duty in 1987

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine street will officially be renamed Monday in honor of a Cincinnati police officer and a K-9 killed in the line of duty more than 34 years ago.

A 10 a.m. street dedication for Officer Clifford George will take place at the corner of Liberty and Vine streets, according to a news release from Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman’s office.

Officer George, 40, was shot and killed with his own weapon on April 16, 1987, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum’s website.

Officer George was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and served with the Cincinnati Police Department for 15 years.

He also was well known in his community of Springfield Township and admired as a baseball coach.

He was survived by his wife, Barbara, and three children.

His widow and other family and friends are expected at Monday’s ceremony, along with Police Chief Eliot Isaac and other police.

Officer George was killed in the line of duty on April 12, 1987, when he responded to a domestic disturbance call between a man, Melvin Moreland, and a relative in the 2200 block of Vine Street

Police including Officer George had been to the home earlier in the day and then responded again when another problem was reported, according to the museum website.

Unbeknownst to Officer George, Moreland also was on parole in Missouri and prohibited from leaving that state.

According the museum account of the incident:

Moreland was a career criminal who ran afoul of the law as a juvenile and was convicted of multiple felonies as an adult.

He robbed a restaurant in St. Louis, shot at his estranged wife, and hit a woman on the head during a robbery of jewelry store night deposit. He also was arrested for threatening a drug store security guard with a knife.

He was convicted of possessing an unlawful weapon and resisting arrest and sentenced to five years for each charge. After only 2¼ years, he was paroled on November 28, 1985.

Less than 1½ years later, he was violating the terms of that parole by visiting his sister in Cincinnati. In a month, he had caused trouble at least twice to the extent that his father was trying to get him to come back to St. Louis.

So Moreland agreed to go with Officer George to the local bus station where he was to buy a ticket to Dallas, Texas.

As they approached the cruiser, Moreland attacked the officer.

He took from Officer George’s revolver out of its holster and shot Officer George in the top of his shoulder.

Moreland turned, shot twice at his relatives, and then picked Officer George up by the collar of his shirt and shot him again in the back of the neck.

He ran down Vine Street, between two buildings, into a rear yard and then nearby woods.

Two canines began to track him into the woods.

K9 Bandit located Morland and attempted to apprehend him.

Moreland opened fire with Officer George’s gun, killing K9 Bandit and shooting his handler, Officer Gerald Norton, in the leg.

He was shot multiple times by Norton and another officer, Steven Fromhold.

Officers Norton and Fromhold are expected to attend the renaming ceremony Monday to pay tribute to their fallen colleague, according to a news release from the vice mayor’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.