Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are looking for the suspect accused of shooting a woman during a confrontation over a parking spot.

Detectives say they are looking for Treonte Perrin, 25, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Covington Patrol Officers responded to the 2400 block of Herman Road around 6:10 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Covington Fire personnel and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Crime Lab led police to believe that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident involving a parking space.

Covington police say Perrin was backing up because he saw an ambulance blocking the street and didn’t want to go around. The ambulance was in the area for an unrelated call.

The victim was coming down the street trying to get to the same parking spot, according to police.

Perrin and the victim got into a confrontation and he eventually fired five shots, two of which hit the victim, police say.

As of Monday, Perrin has not been found.

“We have not been able to catch up with the suspect,” said Covington police Lt. Brian Valent. “We have numerous detectives and both uniform and plainclothes out, you know, pinging the streets trying to figure out where’s gone but at this point, we have not been able to locate him.”

Police say they will question the victim before they take that information to the prosecutor’s office for an arrest warrant.

Perrin could be facing an attempted murder charge, according to police

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to Black colleague’s promotion
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
Cincinnati Police responded to a scene in Columbia-Tusculum where a man was said to be armed.
SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

Latest News

Santa's mailboxes can be found at all three Kenton County Library locations, the Parks and...
Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa begins in Kenton County
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash
The explosions could be heard on Tuesday.
Butler County residents could hear planned explosions Tuesday
The ODNR officer was investigating a report of illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia...
Man convicted on charges following 2020 shooting of ODNR officer, court says
Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris...
Vice President Harris to visit Ohio to promote infrastructure bill