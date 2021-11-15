Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are looking for the suspect accused of shooting a woman during a confrontation over a parking spot.

Detectives say they are looking for Treonte Perrin, 25, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Covington Patrol Officers responded to the 2400 block of Herman Road around 6:10 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Covington Fire personnel and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Crime Lab led police to believe that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident involving a parking space.

Covington police say Perrin was backing up because he saw an ambulance blocking the street and didn’t want to go around. The ambulance was in the area for an unrelated call.

The victim was coming down the street trying to get to the same parking spot, according to police.

Perrin and the victim got into a confrontation and he eventually fired five shots, two of which hit the victim, police say.

As of Monday, Perrin has not been found.

“We have not been able to catch up with the suspect,” said Covington police Lt. Brian Valent. “We have numerous detectives and both uniform and plainclothes out, you know, pinging the streets trying to figure out where’s gone but at this point, we have not been able to locate him.”

Police say they will question the victim before they take that information to the prosecutor’s office for an arrest warrant.

Perrin could be facing an attempted murder charge, according to police

