Tri-State school mourning loss of longtime teacher

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Springboro High School is mourning the loss of one of its longtime employees.

On Monday, Springboro High School Principal Kyle Martin announced Beth Jamison, the school’s vocal music director, had died.

The district said her death is a “tragic loss” for the school and the entire Springboro community.

“Ms. Jamison, through her love of music, was a student-centered, kid-first educator,” said Principal Martin. “She was top-notch and will truly be missed.”

The school’s statement did not say how she passed away.

Jamison was hired in 1989 by the Springboro Community City School District.

Grief counselors are available throughout the school day to provide emotional support for students and staff in need. Anyone with additional counseling concerns can call the school at 937-748-3950.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.