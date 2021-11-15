Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Tri-State school mourning loss of longtime teacher

She was hired in 1989 by the school district.
She was hired in 1989 by the school district.(WAFB)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Springboro High School is mourning the loss of one of its longtime employees.

On Monday, Springboro High School Principal Kyle Martin announced Beth Jamison, the school’s vocal music director, had died.

The district said her death is a “tragic loss” for the school and the entire Springboro community.

“Ms. Jamison, through her love of music, was a student-centered, kid-first educator,” said Principal Martin. “She was top-notch and will truly be missed.”

The school’s statement did not say how she passed away.

Jamison was hired in 1989 by the Springboro Community City School District.

Grief counselors are available throughout the school day to provide emotional support for students and staff in need. Anyone with additional counseling concerns can call the school at 937-748-3950.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to black colleague’s promotion
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
Cincinnati Police responded to a scene in Columbia-Tusculum where a man was said to be armed.
SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

Latest News

Shillito's Elves will be on display at Findlay Market starting on Black Friday.
Findlay Market brings Shillito’s Elves back to life this holiday season
"Top Gun" performance from the "TBDBITL"
Ohio State University Marching Band stuns with ‘Top Gun’ halftime performance (video)
The Purple People Bridge is scheduled to reopen this week.
Purple People Bridge reopening Friday
It's Ohio Winter Safety Awareness Week.
Bundle up! It’s Winter Safety Awareness Week