Vandal destroys windows of Anderson Township, owner says

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Plywood is now up covering the space where the Stellar Food Company’s windows were before someone threw a rock through the glass.

Ryan O’Neil, who owns the business, hopes the community can help find the person responsible for smashing the windows.

Anyone who knows the person responsible is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-946-6400.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.