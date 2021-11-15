Vice President Harris to visit Ohio to promote infrastructure bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Columbus on Friday to tout President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to the White House.

The White House said Vice President Harris will talk about ”how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans.”

President Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill later Monday. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman will be at the signing, he said.

Sen. Portman tweeted about the significance the bill holds for Ohio.

The infrastructure bill is long term funding to rebuild and upgrade Ohio’s roads & bridges, ports, freight rail, etc. adding more to the the supply side of the economy. These investments will help fight inflation & create jobs + opportunities in the Buckeye State for yrs to come. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) November 14, 2021

The vice president was in Cincinnati back in April to talk about the city’s public transit.

That visit was part of the “Getting America Back on Track Tour.”

