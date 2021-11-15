Contests
Vice President Harris to visit Ohio to promote infrastructure bill

Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris...
Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris Le Grand Hotel in Paris, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(Sarahbeth Maney | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Columbus on Friday to tout President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to the White House.

The White House said Vice President Harris will talk about ”how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans.”

President Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill later Monday. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman will be at the signing, he said.

Sen. Portman tweeted about the significance the bill holds for Ohio.

The vice president was in Cincinnati back in April to talk about the city’s public transit.

That visit was part of the “Getting America Back on Track Tour.”

