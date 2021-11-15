Contests
Woman seriously injured in alleged road rage incident that led to shooting

Woman shot in the chest in Covington, Ky.
Woman shot in the chest in Covington, Ky.(WPTA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting incident Sunday evening in Covington.

Covington Patrol Officers responded to the 2400 block of Herman Road around 6:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Covington Fire personnel and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Detectives say they were able to identify a suspect but have not been able to locate him.

An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Crime Lab led police to believe that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident involving a parking space.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW will update as more details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

