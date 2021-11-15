Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash into other vehicle

Three people are recovering at two hospitals after a wrong-way crash in Forest Park overnight,...
Three people are recovering at two hospitals after a wrong-way crash in Forest Park overnight, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people are recovering at two hospitals after police say a wrong-way driver led them on a chase that ended in a head-on crash in Forest Park overnight, police say.

The fleeing driver is under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Lt. Adam Pape.

William Bradley, 56, Greenhills, also is charged with failure to comply with police and driving with a suspended license.

Forest Park police say they first encountered Bradley about midnight on Winton Road as they responded to a report of an alarm drop.

Police saw Bradley driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata southbound in the northbound lanes - and his vehicle nearly struck an oncoming cruiser with a new officer behind the wheel, according to Lt. Pape.

That officer turned her cruiser around, along with a second cruiser behind her that also was responding to the alarm drop.

The second cruiser, driven by a K-9 handler, initiated the chase by flipping on his lights and siren, Lt. Pape said.

Less than a minute into the pursuit, Bradley’s vehicle crashed head-on into another oncoming vehicle just past Waycross Road.

The driver and passenger in that car were hurt and taken to Mercy Hospital in Fairfield, Lt. Pape said.

Bradley went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

All of their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Lt. Pape.

Forest Park police asked the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County deputies were at the scene of a fatal accident in Miami Township Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash
FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to black colleague’s promotion
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect at large after alleged road rage incident led to shooting
Cincinnati Police responded to a scene in Columbia-Tusculum where a man was said to be armed.
SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

Latest News

House fire occurs in Evanston
House fire occurs in Evanston
Winter safety awareness tips to prepare for the season
Winter safety awareness tips to prepare for the season
Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a serious crash in Westwood Monday morning
Serious crash closes Baltimore Avenue
Serious crash closes Baltimore Avenue
Serious crash closes Baltimore Avenue