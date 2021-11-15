Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash into other vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people are recovering at two hospitals after police say a wrong-way driver led them on a chase that ended in a head-on crash in Forest Park overnight, police say.

The fleeing driver is under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Lt. Adam Pape.

William Bradley, 56, Greenhills, also is charged with failure to comply with police and driving with a suspended license.

Forest Park police say they first encountered Bradley about midnight on Winton Road as they responded to a report of an alarm drop.

Police saw Bradley driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata southbound in the northbound lanes - and his vehicle nearly struck an oncoming cruiser with a new officer behind the wheel, according to Lt. Pape.

That officer turned her cruiser around, along with a second cruiser behind her that also was responding to the alarm drop.

The second cruiser, driven by a K-9 handler, initiated the chase by flipping on his lights and siren, Lt. Pape said.

Less than a minute into the pursuit, Bradley’s vehicle crashed head-on into another oncoming vehicle just past Waycross Road.

The driver and passenger in that car were hurt and taken to Mercy Hospital in Fairfield, Lt. Pape said.

Bradley went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

All of their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Lt. Pape.

Forest Park police asked the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash.

