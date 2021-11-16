1 dead in fiery crash into Clermont County home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early Tuesday, fire officials say.

It happened in the 1100 block of White Oak Road just after 2:30 a.m.

The person who died was in the vehicle, and the only one inside of it, according to Pierce Township Fire Chief Craig Wright.

Crews knocked down the fire just after 3 a.m.

Two people inside the home at the time were evacuated and are not hurt, according to the fire chief.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating, along with the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

