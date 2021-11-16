Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

1 dead in fiery crash into Clermont County home

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early Tuesday, according to Clermont County dispatchers.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early Tuesday, fire officials say.

It happened in the 1100 block of White Oak Road just after 2:30 a.m.

The person who died was in the vehicle, and the only one inside of it, according to Pierce Township Fire Chief Craig Wright.

Crews knocked down the fire just after 3 a.m.

Two people inside the home at the time were evacuated and are not hurt, according to the fire chief.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating, along with the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene of this breaking story and will continue to update it on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to Black colleague’s promotion
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
Dashcam video from Forest Park police shows a driver going the wrongway on the road before...
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash into other vehicle
Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a serious crash in Westwood Monday morning
Police investigating serious crash in Westwood
Beth Jamison, Springboro High School's vocal music director, passed away, according to the...
Tri-State school mourning loss of longtime teacher

Latest News

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the social-media giant Facebook. He alleges the social...
Ohio attorney general sues Facebook over impact on children
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fire at Walmart, other areas
The UAS 50 command center, where two dozen local first responders from multiple agencies...
Serving the skies: Tri-State team of first responders using drones to save lives
Camp Washington nonprofit art center damaged by suspected OVI driver
Caught on Cam: Suspected OVI driver crashes into Camp Washington nonprofit