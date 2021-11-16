$5K reward offered for information on Adams County arson

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on an intentionally set fire at a vacant home in Manchester.

Investigators said the fire happened on Oct. 30 around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

Fire crews found the residence to be fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival. There was no power supplied to the home at the time of the fire.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal and the Adams County Sheriff.

The reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal at 800-589-2728 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 937-544-2314.

