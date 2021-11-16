Celebration of Lights
Accused gun thief outs himself using real name at firing range, police say

Police allegedly tracked him down after the victim recognized the man’s name from a sign-in sheet.
Nicholas Anderson
Nicholas Anderson(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police recently seized three guns from a theft suspect after they say he stole them while working as a contractor for a Cincinnati business under renovation.

The investigation led Cincinnati police officers to Columbus after the suspect allegedly used the gun owner’s credit card at a firing range.

Police say a business owner contacted CPD District Two officers in October to report three guns had been stolen from his business.

The guns police say were stolen from a Cincinnati business in October.
The guns police say were stolen from a Cincinnati business in October.(Cincinnati Police Department)

The business owner told police he had been renovating his warehouse and that contractors and workers had been in and around the building, so he didn’t know who could have taken the guns.

The victim reported a credit card had been stolen as well as the guns.

Sometime later, according to police, the suspect used the business owner’s credit card at a Columbus gun range that requires patrons to sign in with an ID.

Police obtained the gun range’s sign-in sheet and showed it to the victim, who noticed one of the names stood out. It was, according to CPD, one of the men who had been working on his warehouse renovation.

The gun range owner confirmed to detectives that 28-year-old Nicholas Anderson had used the stolen credit card to purchase time at the range as well as ammunition that was the same caliber as the guns stolen from the Cincinnati business.

Detectives tracked down Anderson last week. Police say they picked him up on a warrant out of Montgomery County.

Anderson, according to CPD, admitted to taking the weapons and told detectives where to find them. Police recovered the guns.

Anderson is charged with grand theft.

“Even if you think you stored your guns in a location no one can locate, criminals will find what they want to find,” a CPD spokesperson said. “Please lock up your guns!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

