Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed to be traveling with Jacob Clare, 35.(TBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Tennessee statewide Amber Alert has been issued on a 3-year-old boy missing for 10 days.

The Gallatin Police Department said Noah Clare was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes. He may be in the company of his father, 35-year-old Jacob Clare.

Jacob Clare is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference charges in Tennessee. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam Police Department in Kentucky for kidnapping and custodial interference charges.

An endangered child alert had previously been issued for Noah.

Noah and Jacob Clare may possibly be traveling in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tag 42MY10 and several stickers on the vehicle.

Michigan State Police said Monday that they may be on the way or already in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs, WILX reported. Amber Clare, a 16-year-old from Kentucky, also is believed to be a victim and traveling with them.

Jacob Clare's car
Jacob Clare's car(TBI)

Gallatin police said Jacob Clare left sometime late on Nov. 5 or in the early morning of Nov. 6 with Amber to drop off his son with family, but he never showed up.

Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mother, said the father is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements. She said she dropped her son off with Jacob Clare on Nov. 5 in Gallatin, WBKO reported.

According to Ennis, Amber is Jacob Clare’s niece. Police said Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Anyone who has seen any of those involved or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.(Michigan State Police)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to Black colleague’s promotion
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
1 dead in fiery crash into Clermont County home
Dashcam video from Forest Park police shows a driver going the wrongway on the road before...
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash into other vehicle
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fired at Walmart, other areas

Latest News

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door in Texas
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding
The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Nearly 50K still have no power after Washington state storm
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps
At the top of the video, what appears to be an animal, possibly a black bear, is walking off...
Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH