AMBER Alert now issued for Tn. toddler, car found in California

Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler
Amber Alert issued for missing Tenn. toddler(TBI)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Tenn. (WBKO) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has officially issued an AMBER Alert for missing three-year-old Noah Clare of Gallatin.

Noah has brown hair and blue eyes, stands approximately 3′5″ and weighs about 40 pounds.

RELATED: Michigan State Police join in search for abducted children from Tenn. and Ky.

He may be with Jacob “Jake” Clare in Michigan, officials said. The 35-year-old stands 6′7″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Jacob Clare faces an Especially Aggravated Kidnapping charge.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare of Beaver Dam is Jacob Clare’s niece, who is believed to be with Jacob and Noah and is considered ‘endangered’ by Beaver Dam Police.

Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the Suburu Legacy Jacob Clare was driving was found in San Clemente, California.

Missing Ky. teen and Tn. toddler
Missing Ky. teen and Tn. toddler(TBI)

RELATED: Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him

