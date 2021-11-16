Attorneys General looking to crack down on robocalls

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The attorney general for every state in the nation is pushing the federal government to stop illegal robocalls.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and all 50 state attorneys general sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to tighten up regulations on a practice called spoofing.

Spoofing is a process to disguise a call to make it look like it is coming from a phone number you recognize.

Earlier this year, major phone companies were required to implement new caller ID authentication technology, but according to Yost, the robocallers found a way around it.

“Robocallers, however, are now seeking to circumvent the new requirement by obtaining legitimate numbers – something they do by providing false identifying information to the companies with access to the legitimate numbers,” Yost’s office writes.

The attorneys’ general letter says they are in support of the FCC’s new proposals.

Those proposals include:

Implement a more thorough application.

Monitor phone companies requesting direct access to the numbers.

Require companies to verify customers’ identities so everyone can go about their daily lives without constant interruptions.

The National Do Not Call Registry was established in 2003 to cut down on marketing calls.

It still works, according to Yost, but only against legitimate or name brand companies from calling you.

Yost says the robocall companies look for any way to circumvent regulations to get you to answer the phone.

