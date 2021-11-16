Black bear possibly spotted in Warren County: WATCH

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A possible black bear sighting caught on video in Warren County has the Ohio Division of Wildlife investigating.

The video was taken late Monday on Ohio-741 near Hamilton Road.

Wildlife Communications Specialist Kathy Garza-Behr says a black bear sighting in a populated area normally results in a lot of calls from people reporting what they saw.

However, she says their office has not received any reports yet.

Garza-Behr did add that she is not ruling out that it is a black bear seen in the video.

Black bears are much less common this time of year and very uncommon in southwest Ohio, according to the wildlife official.

Since 1993, there have only been three confirmed black bear sightings in Warren County, she said.

Garza-Behr shared these reminders for what people should remember if they see a black bear:

The bear is just passing through and most likely trying to find its way to a more suitable and quiet area.

It’s a wild animal, so don’t approach or impede, give it room to keep moving. Enjoy this very rare southwest Ohio sighting from a safe distance.

Remove food items that may attract it. Cover grills and trash cans or move them indoors.

The bear is just as scared of you. They generally want to avoid confrontation. It can be scared away by clapping your hands or yelling at it.

Garza-Behr said their office will review the video to verify if it was a black bear.

