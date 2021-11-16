Caught on Cam: Suspected OVI driver crashes into Camp Washington nonprofit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash over the weekend involving an accused OVI driver resulted in extensive damage to a Camp Washington nonprofit.

The Welcome Project at Rachel Street and Colerain Avenue aspires to help Cincinnati’s refugee and immigrant population through art and food. But it’s undoubtedly seen better days.

On Sunday morning, a driver plowed through the front of the building that houses the nonprofit.

“The glass is just everywhere, including pieces of this person’s car,” said Executive Director Cal Cullen, who’s been in clean-up mode for the last 36 hours.

The front of the building is covered with plywood. Outside, a tree stands damaged from the crash, while a bus stop sign lies like a flattened bollard. The shattered remnants of a city planter, the driver’s first victim upon mounting the curb, lay among the glass and defoliated fauna.

Some of the nonprofit’s artwork, formerly displayed on the window ledge fronting Colerain Avenue, suffered a similar fate.

“It’s a drunk-driving incident from what we understand, and she tore up our storefront,” Cullen said.

A Cincinnati Police Department spokesperson confirms they believe the driver was under the influence, though she refused a blood-alcohol test at the scene.

Cullen says crashes of this sort aren’t uncommon in the area. Some years ago, she says, a driver high on heroin also crashed into the nonprofit’s building. Earlier this year, someone crashed into the hardware store across the street.

“People go way too fast in the Camp Washington Business District,” she said. “It’s a huge problem. It happens again and again.”

Cullen is resolved that the crash won’t hold the nonprofit back. She says it will remain open for business.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control. No word on whether additional charges are possible.

