Cincinnati Ballet offers specialized classes for people with Parkinson’s

Twice-weekly classes designed to improve flexibility, balance, and quality of life
Dance therapy has been shown to improve patients’ motor function and well-being.
Dance therapy has been shown to improve patients’ motor function and well-being.(Cincinnati Ballet)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Ballet has announced new dance classes for persons living with Parkinson’s Disease.

The new program, CB Moves for Parkinson’s, was created in partnership with Dancing with Parkinson’s Cincinnati.

The program is based on the Dance for PD methodology created by acclaimed choreographer Mark Morris.

The Cincinnati Ballet’s faculty use movement and music to stimulate both the body and mind, providing a supportive forum for fitness, expression, and community for participants of all ages.

Dancers are welcome to enjoy class on their own or to invite a companion to participate with them.

All Tri-State PD patients and their loved ones are welcome to the program.

Classes are held at the Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance in Walnut Hills on Mondays and Fridays and at the Wyoming Fine Arts Center on Wednesdays.

The $10 class fee covers both the participant and a companion.

For more information, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

