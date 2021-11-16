Cincinnati Ballet offers specialized classes for people with Parkinson’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Ballet has announced new dance classes for persons living with Parkinson’s Disease.

The new program, CB Moves for Parkinson’s, was created in partnership with Dancing with Parkinson’s Cincinnati.

The program is based on the Dance for PD methodology created by acclaimed choreographer Mark Morris.

The Cincinnati Ballet’s faculty use movement and music to stimulate both the body and mind, providing a supportive forum for fitness, expression, and community for participants of all ages.

Dancers are welcome to enjoy class on their own or to invite a companion to participate with them.

All Tri-State PD patients and their loved ones are welcome to the program.

Classes are held at the Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance in Walnut Hills on Mondays and Fridays and at the Wyoming Fine Arts Center on Wednesdays.

The $10 class fee covers both the participant and a companion.

For more information, visit their website.

