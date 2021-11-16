Cincinnati police promote black captain after judge refuses to block it

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department promoted a black captain Monday amid a court challenge by two of his white colleagues that so far has been unsuccessful.

Two veteran Cincinnati police lieutenants sued the city and Mayor John Cranley in September.

Andrew Mitchell and David Schofield say in their lawsuit the city and mayor plan to continue Cincinnati’s “unlawful” race-based hiring and promotion practices at the detriment to their careers and income.

Captain promotions are rare, and they may not get the chance again before the current promotional eligibility list expires in May 2022, their suit states.

Shortly before they sued, a federal court judge, Susan Dlott, ruled the city’s race-based and sex-based hiring and promotional goals in the police department are unconstitutional and must be removed from a 40-year-old consent decree that requires a certain percentage of minorities and women.

Judge Dlott ordered the city and Cincinnati Police Department to confer with the U.S. Department of Justice and submit any proposed changes to the city’s 1981 decree within 90 days.

Now, this lawsuit asks the court to make the same ruling for other ranks including captains related to a 1987 consent decree.

The city now has more minorities and women in CPD than the consent decree called for, the suit states, so it’s no longer needed.

The consent decree has rarely been triggered for promotions to captain, simply because either less than four people were promoted off the list or the promotional list included either a female or black male promotion, according to court records filed by the one of the lieutenant’s attorney, Zach Gottesman.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac testified in a deposition for the case. According to a copy of his sworn statements and a summary prepared of those remarks by Gottesman:

The consent decree has not been an ideal means for achieving diversity.

The consent decree has not been universally embraced by the rank and file, including women and minority officers, some of whom are offended by the notion that they cannot compete on a level playing field with their white counterparts.

The issue has been divisive at times within CPD’s rank and file.

Isaac also testified, according to his deposition, the city administration is only “somewhat” diverse and “what I hear from citizens of Cincinnati is that they want to see - and I speak specifically about the police department because that’s what I’m most familiar with. They want to see a police department that is representative of what the city is. "

Norris, commander of CPD’s Traffic Unit, had an attorney intervene in the suit on his behalf as a third party, other court records show.

His attorney participated in depositions and an Oct. 25 hearing in the case.

Norris asked the judge to throw out the lawsuit and award him reasonable attorneys’ fees and “all other relief” the court determines is proper.

A different federal court judge, Michael Barrett, is overseeing this lawsuit and declined Sunday to temporarily block promotions while the litigation proceeds in court.

On Monday, a brief captain promotion ceremony was abruptly scheduled at District 1 headquarters with no public advance notice.

Chief Isaac swore in Brian Norris and Joe Richardson, who is white, as captains in a ceremony CPD showed on Facebook.

Norris’ attorney released a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“I am thankful that Judge Barrett made the right decision and denied the Plaintiffs’ request for a Preliminary Injunction. The Plaintiffs’ failed to show that they will suffer any harm if the City enforces the 1987 consent decree and promotes Brian Norris to Captain because the consent decree doesn’t take away a promotion from any white male officer on the promotion list, it simply creates an extra position for an African American and/or female if the prior four promotions to the Captain position were filled with white males.

“Today marks the first time since 1987 that the City has ever had to enforce the 1987 consent decree for the Captain position. The historical and present lack of racial and gender diversity for the captain position shows why the consent decree is still relevant and necessary today. The consent decree was created with a goal of ensuring that at least 25% of the captains were African American and/or female and we still have not achieved that goal.

“As of 1987 no black or females officers had been promoted to the rank of Captain.

“And in present day, before the promotion of Brian Norris, there was only 1 African American captain out of 15 captains and the rest were white. There was and remains only 3 female captains, the other 12 were white males. In October 16, 2021 one white male captain retired creating a position for Joe Richardson (white male) and triggering the enforcement of the consent decree to promote Brian Norris. Today with the promotion of Brian Norris (black male) and Joe Richardson (white male), we now have 2 African American captains out of 16.”

Also on Monday, Judge Barrett rejected an emergency request from the white lieutenants for a 14-day stay in the case to give them time to appeal it to a higher court.

Their attorney filed another stay request first thing at the U.S. District Sixth Court of Appeals.

The appeals court has yet to issue a decision.

