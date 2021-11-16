Contests
Colerain police investigate shots fire at Walmart, other areas

Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby communities late Monday. It happened at the Walmart on Colerain Avenue near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway shortly after 11 p.m.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Kody Fisher
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby communities late Monday.

It happened at the Walmart on Colerain Avenue near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway shortly after 11 p.m.

Other communities also had reports of houses being shot up in incidents that police believe are related, according to police spokesman Jim Love.

He said several houses were hit on Forest Avenue and Werner Street in Mt. Healthy and Arborwood Drive in Colerain Township, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The same vehicle may be involved in all of the incidents, according to Love.

He said police are working to get an accurate description of it.

No arrests were made while police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Colerain Township police: 513-385-7504.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

