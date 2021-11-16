Covington road rage shooting suspect under arrest, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police say they arrested the suspect accused of shooting a woman in the chest during a road rage confrontation over a parking spot.

Patrols officers who have been searching for Treonte Perrin, 25, since the weekend incident located him overnight in the area of E. 18th Street and Maryland Avenue, according to Covington’s assistant police chief.

Perrin was brought to Covington Police Headquarters and interviewed. Then, police took him to the Kenton County jail.

He is charged with one count of felony assault.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272

