Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Does TikTok owe you money? App details $92M settlement

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when...
The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People who have been using TikTok since before September could be entitled to money from a class-action lawsuit against the company.

TikTok has disclosed a $92 million settlement proposal from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

It comes from a federal lawsuit claiming TikTok illegally collected and used personal data from its users.

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.

You don’t have to live in Illinois to claim your share of the settlement, but that state’s residents could get up to six times more money.

People who think they are impacted can file claims on tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com.

Don’t be surprised if your piece of the pie is tiny. A recent Pew Research study shows 48% of 18-29-year-olds say they use the video sharing app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW/file
CPD lawsuit: Judge issues order as white lieutenants object to Black colleague’s promotion
Police are searching for 25-year-old Treonte Perrin who is considered armed and dangerous.
Suspect accused of shooting woman over parking spot still at large, police say
One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Pierce Township home, causing a fire early...
Driver identified after SUV crashes into Clermont County home
Dashcam video from Forest Park police shows a driver going the wrongway on the road before...
Wrong-way driver leads Forest Park police on chase before head-on crash into other vehicle
Colerain Township police are investigating after shots were fired at a store and in nearby...
Colerain police investigate shots fired at Walmart, other areas

Latest News

Mary Ruth and Joe Kunkel got married on Nov. 17, 1951. On Wednesday, they will celebrate their...
Northern Kentucky couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding
Forensic pathologist describes Ahmaud Arbery's wounds and final moments at trial
Medical examiner takes the stand in Arbery death trial
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH