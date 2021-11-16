Celebration of Lights
FedEx to hire 1,300 as holiday shipping season approaches

(Source FedEx)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the holiday shipping season nears, FedEx Ground is hiring more than 1,300 team members in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Open positions are available for a mix of part and full-time package handlers.

Applicant eligibility:

  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • No minimum education requirements

Position benefits include:

  • Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available
  • Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage
  • Enhanced paid time off and education reimbursement
  • Paid parental leave
  • Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
  • Career path program

For more information on available positions and how to apply, visit their website.

