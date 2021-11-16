FedEx to hire 1,300 as holiday shipping season approaches

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the holiday shipping season nears, FedEx Ground is hiring more than 1,300 team members in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Open positions are available for a mix of part and full-time package handlers.

Applicant eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

Position benefits include:

Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage

Enhanced paid time off and education reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

Career path program

For more information on available positions and how to apply, visit their website.

