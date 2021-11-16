FedEx to hire 1,300 as holiday shipping season approaches
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the holiday shipping season nears, FedEx Ground is hiring more than 1,300 team members in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Open positions are available for a mix of part and full-time package handlers.
Applicant eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements
Position benefits include:
- Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available
- Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage
- Enhanced paid time off and education reimbursement
- Paid parental leave
- Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
- Career path program
For more information on available positions and how to apply, visit their website.
