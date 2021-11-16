The Freestore Foodbank’s holiday distribution continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank wants to make sure every family in need has a meal to share over the holidays.

Its free food distribution continues this month at locations across the Tri-State.

So far, Freestore Foodbank officials say this year’s distribution has been record-breaking, with a quarter of a million pounds of food given out.

Families can stop by any of the locations once a month for food and during the holiday season. They’ll also receive a frozen turkey with all of the ingredients you need for Thanksgiving dinner.

2021 Holiday Food Distributions Schedule:

Liberty Street Market: 112 E Liberty Street Cincinnati, OH 45202

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Reds Youth Academy: 2026 E. Seymour Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45237

Nov. 18: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Immanuel Methodist Church: 1440 Boone Aire Rd. Florence, KY 41042

Nov. 20: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital: 1500 James Simpson Jr. Way Covington, KY 41011

Dec. 14: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CAA/Corinthian Baptist: 1920 Tennessee Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45237

Dec. 16: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Immanuel Methodist Church: 1440 Boone Aire Rd. Florence, KY 41042

Dec. 18: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

