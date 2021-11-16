Middletown teachers union charges school board with Ohio labor law violation

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Teachers Association has accused the school board and Superintendent Marlon Styles of openly flouting Ohio labor laws.

MTA filed an unfair labor practice charge with the Ohio Employee Relations Board on Nov. 3.

The charge stems from a particular point of contention in ongoing negotiations over a new teachers’ contract after the previous contract expired last year. So-called “micro-credentials” are badge-like certifications that allow students, teachers and other professionals to demonstrate competency in field-specific skills.

The Ohio Education Association bills micro-credentials as an ultra-flexible way for educators to “grow their professional practice and student success,” but viewpoints vary. A veteran educator opined in Forbes that such “online mini-courses” could lead to the “flattening and simplification of learning.”

MTA spokesperson Susie Lane on Monday said micro-credentials “take away precious time that educators need to plan lessons, contact parents, score assessments and most importantly prepare their classroom to meet the needs of Middletown’s diverse community of learners.”

The district either already imposes or wants to impose a “top-down mandate” of micro-credentials upon MTA members, according to Lane.

Micro-credentials are among the issues that remain unresolved in negotiations where MTA, as allowed in Ohio Revised Code, is the certified bargaining representative of its members.

That certification confers on the district a legal responsibility to bargain in good faith with MTA, according to Ohio’s system of collective bargaining, which prohibits the district from so-called “direct dealing,” or bypassing MTA and negotiating with individual employees.

The district’s alleged wrongdoing began Aug. 5 when Styles presented the topic of micro-credentials at the district convocation ceremony attended by MTA-member teachers, according to the SERB filing.

The topic “was then subsequently disseminated and discussed by building administrators throughout the district to bargaining unit employees while the topic continued to be the subject of collective bargaining,” the filing states.

Said Lane, “MTA has been negotiating with the Board of Education for months and no resolution is in sight. A whole host of issues remain unresolved…yet again…due to the lack of professionalism and courtesy demonstrated by district administration and the Board of Education. Our students deserve supported career-minded educators who can in turn support them…meet them where they are…in positive, welcoming environments. That can only occur when this board and administration demonstrate that they value the educators of this community. The Middletown City School District Board of Education must negotiate a fair contract now before more damage is done to this community.”

A SERB investigator will review the charge, prepare a report and present it to the board, which will determine whether there’s probable cause that a violation occurred.

If it determines there was a violation, the board will issue an unfair labor practice complaint and set a date for a hearing by an Administrative Law Judge, a SERB member or the full board itself.

