New OMNIMAX film immerses you in world’s most remote caves

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Science and adventure come together in Cincinnati Museum Center’s newest OMNIMAX® film.

Ancient Caves takes you alongside scientists as they seek to better understand Earth’s climate history by studying some of the world’s most hidden realms.

The film opens Nov. 20.

“Ancient Caves takes audiences to some of the most extraordinary and beautiful places on the planet as it follows a team of researchers searching for clues hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface,” Director Jonathan Bird said in a news release. “These deep underwater caves are other-worldly, like something straight out of a sci-fi film, and audiences can expect to see things they’ve never seen before. The film has something for everyone, whether it’s adventure, science or just pure beauty.”

Ancient Caves is a family-friendly film and runs 40 minutes.

For showtimes, tickets and more information, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.